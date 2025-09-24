Browns sign OL Thayer Munford, put Dawand Jones on IR

The Browns announced a pair of roster moves on Wednesday morning.

They have signed offensive lineman Thayer Munford to their active roster. Munford was on the Patriots’ practice squad and he will take the spot of left tackle Dawand Jones, who was placed on injured reserve after suffering a season-ending knee injury last Sunday.

Munford was a 2022 seventh-round pick by the Raiders and he made 18 starts at tackle in the 46 games he played for Vegas.

Right tackle Jack Conklin missed last Sunday’s game with an elbow injury, which left Cornelius Lucas and KT Leveston as tackle options when Jones went down. Munford’s addition gives them a bit more depth at the position.