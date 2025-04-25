Browns take Mason Graham with fifth pick in draft

The first five picks have gone as expected. Even with a top-five trade.

After dropping from No. 2 to No. 5, the Browns have taken Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham.

Graham was widely regarded to be one of the top five prospects. In recent days, there was a sense he might slip.

He obviously did not. The Browns have selected a defensive tackle to team with defensive end Myles Garrett with the fifth pick in the draft.

And now the Browns have a second-round pick, a fourth-round pick, and a 2026 first-round pick to go with it.