 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_fieldsv2_240829.jpg
Fields will have ‘a package of plays’
nbc_pft_joneslamb_240829.jpg
What Lamb situation indicates about Jones
nbc_pft_prescott_240829.jpg
Could Dak have gotten deal done if he held out?

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - 49ers at Chiefs
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: San Francisco 49ers-Rookie Minicamp
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_fieldsv2_240829.jpg
Fields will have ‘a package of plays’
nbc_pft_joneslamb_240829.jpg
What Lamb situation indicates about Jones
nbc_pft_prescott_240829.jpg
Could Dak have gotten deal done if he held out?

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - 49ers at Chiefs
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: San Francisco 49ers-Rookie Minicamp
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Browns to bring back D’Onta Foreman

  
Published August 29, 2024 09:59 AM

Running back D’Onta Foreman is heading back to Cleveland.

The Browns released Foreman as part of their cuts to a 53-man roster earlier this week, but multiple reports on Thursday say he will be re-signing with the team. It’s not clear if Foreman is signing to the active roster or the practice squad, but there is a spot on the active roster opening up with quarterback Tyler Huntley set to be released.

Foreman spent last season with the Bears and signed with the Browns this offseason. He suffered a neck injury during a training camp practice in West Virginia that required him to be airlifted to a hospital, but he was able to return to practice after about a week.

Nick Chubb remains on the physically unable to perform list and the Browns only kept Jerome Ford and Pierre Strong at running back on their initial 53-man roster.