Browns to bring back D’Onta Foreman

Running back D’Onta Foreman is heading back to Cleveland.

The Browns released Foreman as part of their cuts to a 53-man roster earlier this week, but multiple reports on Thursday say he will be re-signing with the team. It’s not clear if Foreman is signing to the active roster or the practice squad, but there is a spot on the active roster opening up with quarterback Tyler Huntley set to be released.

Foreman spent last season with the Bears and signed with the Browns this offseason. He suffered a neck injury during a training camp practice in West Virginia that required him to be airlifted to a hospital, but he was able to return to practice after about a week.

Nick Chubb remains on the physically unable to perform list and the Browns only kept Jerome Ford and Pierre Strong at running back on their initial 53-man roster.