Browns to release Tyler Huntley

  
Published August 29, 2024 09:08 AM

The Browns kept four quarterbacks on their initial 53-man roster, but they’re trimming that number down on Thursday.

According to multiple reports, the Browns will release Tyler Huntley. That will leave Deshaun Watson, Jameis Winston, and Dorian Thompson-Robinson on the roster as the team moves toward their Week One matchup with the Cowboys.

There was word before Tuesday’s cut that the Browns could trade Huntley and that will remain an option until any release is officially announced.

Huntley signed with the Browns this offseason after spending his first four NFL seasons with the Ravens. He had runs as a starter with Lamar Jackson out of action at the end of the 2021 and 2022 seasons and helped the team make the playoffs the latter year. They lost to the Bengals in a Wild Card game, but Huntley wound up being added to the AFC Pro Bowl roster despite only making four starts due to other players dropping out or declining invitations.

That honor might have been a little dubious, but Huntley’s experience and flashes of ability should make him an option to land a backup job with another team now that his run with Cleveland is coming to an end.