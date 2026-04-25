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Browns trade up to No. 58, select S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren

  
Published April 24, 2026 08:55 PM

The Browns have acquired pick No. 58 in the second round from the 49ers.

With that selection, Cleveland has drafted safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren out of Toledo.

Despite playing at a smaller school, McNeil-Warren became one of the top safeties in this year’s class. He appeared in 48 games with 26 starts for Toledo, tallying five interceptions, 15 passes defended, nine forced fumbles, and a sack.

He’ll now stay in Ohio to start his pro career.

The Browns sent No. 70 and No. 107 to the 49ers in exchange for No. 58 and No. 152 to complete the deal.