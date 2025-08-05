Browns waive CB Anthony Kendall to make room for QB Tyler Huntley

The Browns officially have six quarterbacks on their 90-man roster.

Cleveland formally announced the signing of quarterback Tyler Huntley on Tuesday after the move was reported on Monday evening.

As a corresponding move, the Browns waived cornerback Anthony Kendall with an injury designation.

Kendall, 25, had joined the Browns in January. He had entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2023 with the Titans, playing 16 games for the club that season. He was on the field for 75 percent of special teams snaps in games played.

The Browns set to practice with the Panthers this week before their preseason opener on Friday. With Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, and Shedeur Sanders all dealing with an injury at some point in training camp, Huntley provides some healthy depth at QB.