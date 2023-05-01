 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Browns will start training camp at The Greenbrier in West Virginia

  
Published April 30, 2023 08:01 PM
nbc_pft_garrettprobowl_230419
April 19, 2023 08:51 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms spell out why the Pro Bowl Games are so risky, after Myles Garrett dislocated his toe running an obstacle course at the event.

The Browns are taking a road trip this summer.

Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reports the team will start training camp at The Greenbrier in West Virginia. They will, however, close practices to the public during their stay -- July 22-30.

“With the Browns reporting to camp a week early to prepare for the Hall of Fame game, the team is finalizing plans to hold the early portion of their training camp at the Greenbrier in West Virginia,” a Browns spokesman said. “Practices at The Greenbrier won’t be open to the public but the team will host a slate of open practices once they return to Berea. Full training camp plans won’t be finalized until the preseason schedule is released next month.”

Coach Kevin Stefanski hopes for bonding and to build team chemistry as the players stay together 24/7 for the first week of camp this summer.

The Browns play four preseason games in 2023, beginning with the Hall of Fame Game against the Jets.

They expect to have a couple of practices open to the public at their training facility in Berea before playing down the road in Canton.