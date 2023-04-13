 Skip navigation
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa 'focused' entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Bruce Arians remains “involved” with Buccaneers, but not as much as last year

  
Published April 13, 2023 01:28 PM
nbc_pft_devinwhite_230412
April 12, 2023 07:56 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explore why they believe the Buccaneers are waiting for a team to make an offer they can’t refuse for Devin White, after the LB requested a trade.

Last year, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians unexpectedly stepped down in late March, becoming Senior Advisor to General Manager Jason Licht. This year, Arians remains in that role.

Licht said in his pre-draft press conference that, although Arians isn’t as involved as he has been in the past, he remains helpful to the cause.

“Yeah, Bruce has been involved, I’ve been on the phone with Bruce a lot,” Licht said. "[He’s] not quite as involved as he was last year but he’s still always a great person to talk to.”

Arians wasn’t at the Scouting Combine, and it does indeed seem that he has inched closer to full-time retirement. Still, he can be a very effective resource, for any team. Why shouldn’t the Buccaneers still tap into his skills, abilities, and experiences?