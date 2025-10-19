 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251017.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 7
nbc_pft_parsonsonprotecting_251017.jpg
Why Parsons chose now to speak about player safety
nbc_pft_parsonsonholdingcalls_251017.jpg
Exploring Parsons’ comments on NFL officials

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251017.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 7
nbc_pft_parsonsonprotecting_251017.jpg
Why Parsons chose now to speak about player safety
nbc_pft_parsonsonholdingcalls_251017.jpg
Exploring Parsons’ comments on NFL officials

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bryce Young has a right ankle injury, further evaluation coming once home

  
Published October 19, 2025 04:54 PM

Panthers head coach Dave Canales had a brief update on quarterback Bryce Young’s condition after Sunday’s 13-6 win over the Jets.

Canales said that Young left the game in the third quarter with a right ankle injury he suffered on a sack. Andy Dalton finished out the game and Canales said that the team would have a better idea of what the future holds once they are back home.

“We’re taking all the information and we’re gonna look at him when we get home some more,” Canales said at his press conference.

Young was 15-of-25 for 138 yards and a touchdown before leaving the game. The Panthers, who improved to 4-3, host the Bills next weekend.