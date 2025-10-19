Bryce Young has a right ankle injury, further evaluation coming once home

Panthers head coach Dave Canales had a brief update on quarterback Bryce Young’s condition after Sunday’s 13-6 win over the Jets.

Canales said that Young left the game in the third quarter with a right ankle injury he suffered on a sack. Andy Dalton finished out the game and Canales said that the team would have a better idea of what the future holds once they are back home.

“We’re taking all the information and we’re gonna look at him when we get home some more,” Canales said at his press conference.

Young was 15-of-25 for 138 yards and a touchdown before leaving the game. The Panthers, who improved to 4-3, host the Bills next weekend.