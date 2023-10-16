Bryce Young: It’s tough, but we have to keep building

Quarterback Bryce Young didn’t do much losing while he was at Alabama, but he’s done nothing but lose in the NFL.

Sunday’s 42-21 loss to the Dolphins moved the Panthers to 0-6 and they are the only winless team left in the league this season. Young missed one game, so he’s started five of the losses and he’s the eighth quarterback picked first overall to lose at least that many games to start their professional careers.

The list includes the likes of Troy Aikman and Eli Manning, so it’s little surprise that Young is stressing the big picture over the long term rather than the struggles of the present when he looks at the state of the Panthers.

“It’s tough,” Young said, via Augusta Stone of the team’s website. “I love this team, believe in this team; I’m blessed and happy to be a part of this team. And obviously, it’s not where we want to be, hasn’t been what we wanted. It’s tough, but we’ve got to keep building, keep growing, trying to find things to continue to improve on, things that we’ve had. We’ve got to expand on it. We’ve got to keep building on the positives, and then, obviously, a lot to clean up.”

Young and the Panthers got out to a 14-0 lead against Miami before the tables turned on them Sunday. That could be a positive sign about what future weeks will hold, but moral victories don’t show up in the standings and the Panthers need a 60-minute win to really feel good about the direction of the franchise.