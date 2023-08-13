Bryce Young says he feels fine despite hard hits in preseason debut

Panthers quarterback Bryce Young took some hard hits in his preseason debut against the Jets, but he emerged unscathed.

“I feel fine,” Young said, via USA Today. “Physically, I’m blessed . . . I feel fine now. And, again, for me—whatever people may assume or may think is going on or whatever the expectations are, I don’t control that. Those are what they are. For me, that’s not something I’ve put stock into. It’s not something that’s on my mind.”

The Panthers’ offensive line has taken plenty of criticism for its lack of protection of Young in the opener, but Young said he’s not overly concerned about that.

“Yeah, that’s part of the game,” he said. “Football is a physical sport. It’s part of the job description. You’re gonna get hit—and, again, that’s the game we play. It’s part of the job and you know that’s coming. That’s not something I think of. Can’t let that affect your decision-making or what you’re going through.”

At 5-foot-10 and 204 pounds, Young is one of the NFL’s smallest quarterbacks, and the Panthers want to avoid having him take too many hits. But he’ll take some, and he says he’s fine with that.