Buccaneers add A’Shawn Robinson on a one-year deal

  
Published March 11, 2026 07:49 PM

The rivalry between the Panthers and the Buccaneers has gotten a little boost.

NFL Media reports that former Panthers defensive lineman A’Shawn Robinson will be signing a one-year, $10 million deal with Tampa Bay.

Via NFL Media, Robinson had been due to make $8.5 million with Carolina in 2026. If that’s accurate, the Panthers should have traded him.

Robinson, 31, was a second-round pick of the Lions in 2016. After four years in Detroit, he spend three years with the Rams, one with the Giants, and two with the Panthers.

He has 143 regular-season appearances, with 106 starts.