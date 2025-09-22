 Skip navigation
Buccaneers are first team to score game-winner in final minute of first three games

  
Published September 22, 2025 03:37 PM

On Sunday, the Buccaneers won 29-27 with a game-winning field goal as time expired. Last week, the Bucs won 20-19 on a game-winning touchdown with six seconds left. And in Week One, the Bucs won 23-20 on a game-winning field goal with 59 seconds left.

That’s unprecedented, since at least the start of the Super Bowl era (1966). The 2025 Bucs are the only team with a game-winning score in the final minute of the fourth quarterback in each of its first three games of the season.

Only two other teams have scored the game-winner in the final minute of any three consecutive games: the 2017 Steelers and the 1994 Giants.

The Buccaneers haven’t played a game yet that wasn’t a thriller, and they’ve come out on top in all of them. At 3-0 they’re one of six teams tied for the best record in the league, and they’ve had the most exciting schedule of any team in the league.