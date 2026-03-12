Buccaneers bring Al-Quadin Muhammad in for a visit

The Buccaneers are bringing in a possible free agent addition for a visit.

According to multiple reports, they are meeting with defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad on Thursday. Muhammad was the No. 59 player on PFT’s list of this year’s top free agents.

Muhammad set a career high with 11 sacks while playing a rotational role for the Lions during the 2025 season. Muhammad also had three sacks in nine games after joining the team the previous year.

Muhammad also played in 80 games for the Saints, Colts and Bears before landing with the Lions.

The Buccaneers lost a defensive lineman when Logan Hall agreed to sign with the Texans this week.