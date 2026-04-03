Buccaneers eye a $1 billion renovation to Raymond James Stadium

Plenty of teams are looking to build new stadiums or renovate their current ones. Add the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the list.

Via the Tampa Bay Times, the Buccaneers plan to meet next week with the Tampa Sports Authority to discuss a renovation of Raymond James Stadium. The project is expected to cost roughly $1 billion.

The facility opened in 1998. Ownership has said upgrades are needed to position Tampa to host another Super Bowl and/or the college football championship.

The report indicates that a full renovation would require the Buccaneers to spend a season elsewhere. The most likely destination is Orlando’s Camping World Stadium, which will accommodate the Jaguars in 2027.

Ultimately, the renovation comes down to whether and to what extent the state will pay for it, and whether and to what extent the Buccaneers will.