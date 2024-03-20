Buccaneers hire Justin Peelle as tight ends coach

The Buccaneers have a new tight ends coach.

The team announced the hiring of Justin Peelle on Wednesday. John Van Dam had been the team’s tight ends coach, but he has taken on the title of pass game assistant.

Peelle is no stranger to the NFC South as he spent the last three years coaching tight ends with the Falcons. He was a member of the Eagles staff for eight years before moving to Atlanta and went from assistant tight ends coach to the top job over his time in Philadelphia.

Peelle also appeared in 151 games at tight end during his playing career. He had 123 receptions for 1,003 yards and 12 touchdowns in those contests.

Cade Otton, Ko Kieft, and Payne Durham are the returning tight ends for the Bucs.