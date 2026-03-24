Buccaneers, Lavonte David schedule press conference amid talk of retirement

Longtime Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David may be ready to call it a career.

The Buccaneers announced that David will have a news conference at the team facility today. There was no official reason given for the news conference, but there has been speculation that David is planning to retire.

The 36-year-old David is currently a free agent, but he has played his entire 14-year career with the Buccaneers and has indicated he has no interest in playing anywhere else. Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht has said the team will welcome David back if he wants to play this season.

The Buccaneers have signed two free agent inside linebackers, Alex Anzalone and Christian Rozeboom. Those signings seemed to indicate that they’re expecting David to retire.

Tampa Bay selected David out of Nebraska in the second round of the 2012 NFL draft. He has won a Super Bowl ring and been a first-team All-Pro during his tenure with the Bucs, and now it may be coming to an end.