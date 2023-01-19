Buccaneers officially announce departures of Byron Leftwich, eight other assistant coaches

Reports of major changes to the Buccaneers coaching staff have been trickling in all day Thursday and the team has now announced all of the departures.

The moves are headlined by the firing of offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich after four seasons on the staff. Most of the other changes came on the offensive side of the ball as well.

Wide receivers coach Kevin Garver, offensive quality control coach Jeff Kastl, and running backs coach Todd McNair have also been let go. Quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen and senior offensive assistant Rick Christophel retired.

The Bucs also parted ways with specialists coach Chris Boniol and assistant defensive line coach Lori Locust. Outside linebackers coach Bob Sanders is retiring.

“We appreciate the hard work and contributions that all of these coaches made to our successes over the past four seasons,” Head Coach Todd Bowles said in a statement. “As a collective group, we did not meet the high standards that had been set for this past year and my focus now is on doing what is needed to ensure a successful 2023 season. These were very difficult decisions but something that I felt was necessary for our football team going forward.”

With Tom Brady’s future very much up in air, the Bucs are set to look like a much different football team going forward on many fronts.