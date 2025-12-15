 Skip navigation
Buccaneers place CB Zyon McCollum on IR, sign LB Anthony Walker

  
December 15, 2025

Buccaneers cornerback Zyon McCollum will miss the rest of the regular season.

The Buccaneers announced on Monday that McCollum has been placed on injured reserve. He injured his hip in last Thursday’s loss to the Falcons and he will be eligible to return if the Bucs should advance to a second playoff game.

McCollum started all 13 games he played this season. He had 65 tackles and an interception in those appearances.

The Bucs filled his roster spot by signing linebacker Anthony Walker off of the Colts’ practice squad. He has not appeared in any games this season, but has played in 99 games for the Dolphins, Browns, and Colts over the last eight seasons.