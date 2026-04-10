Buccaneers sign DL Haggai Ndubuisi

The Buccaneers announced three signings on Friday.

In addition to the previously reported moves to sign defensive backs Kemon Hall and Chase Lucas, the NFC South team also announced that they have signed defensive lineman Haggai Ndubuisi.

Ndubuisi is from Nigeria and joined the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program in 2022. He was originally an offensive lineman with the Cardinals, but switched sides after joining the Broncos in 2023 and spent time on the practice squad with Washington in 2024 before landing with the Texans last year.

Ndubuisi appeared in one game for Houston and made one tackle while seeing action on both defense and special teams.