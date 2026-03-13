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Buccaneers to re-sign TE Ko Kieft

  
Published March 13, 2026 03:57 PM

Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht broke a bit of free agent news on Friday.

Licht announced on social media that the team has agreed to terms on a new contract with tight end Ko Kieft. Licht also made Kieft a fifth-round pick in 2022.

Kieft only missed one game during his first three seasons in Tampa, but he suffered a leg injury in Week 3 last season and was not able to return to the lineup. He has eight catches for 82 yards and two touchdowns when he has been in the lineup.

The Bucs also re-signed Cade Otton this week. He joins Kieft, Payne Durham and Devin Culp on the roster at tight end.