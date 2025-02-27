 Skip navigation
Buccaneers will reinstate Jon Gruden in Ring of Honor

  
Published February 27, 2025 04:21 PM

Jon Gruden will be among those in Tampa Bay’s Ring of Honor once again.

After he was removed in 2021, Gruden will now be reinstated, the Buccaneers announced on Thursday.

“Jon Gruden was initially inducted into the Buccaneers Ring of Honor based on his many accomplishments during his seven seasons as our head coach and he remains a significant figure in the history of our franchise,” the team said in a statement. “Upon further reflection, we have decided to reinstate him into the Buccaneers Ring of Honor.”

Gruden was removed from the Ring of Honor after he resigned from his position as head coach of the Raiders when his emails using racist, homophobic, and misogynistic language surfaced in multiple reports.

But Gruden has been making his way back into the league, first as a consultant for the Saints and then as a media member with his YouTube channel and Barstool Sports.

Gruden was the Bucs’ head coach from 2002-2008, winning Super Bowl XXXVII in his first year with the club. He finished his seven-year tenure with Tampa Bay 57-55 in the regular season with a 3-2 postseason record.