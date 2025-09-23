 Skip navigation
Buccaneers will sign DT C.J. Brewer to their 53-man roster

  
Published September 23, 2025 02:38 PM

The Buccaneers are adding a defensive lineman to their active roster.

The agents for C.J. Brewer told NFL Media that their client is being signed off of the team’s practice squad. Brewer has not appeared in any games yet this season.

Brewer also spent time on Tampa’s practice squad in 2023 and played in 12 games for the Bucs last season. He had 12 tackles and two sacks in those appearances.

Brewer also had two tackles in two games for the Bills in 2022.

Defensive lineman Logan Hall left Sunday’s 29-27 win over the Jets with a groin injury and his status heading into this week’s matchup with the Eagles will be updated on Wednesday.