Bucky Irving is on crutches and wearing a protective boot with foot/ankle injury

  
Published October 1, 2025 11:09 AM

Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving appears to have a significant injury to his left foot/ankle.

Irving is on crutches and wearing a protective boot at the team facility today, according to reporters on the scene.

Although the Bucs haven’t officially said anything about Irving’s status for Sunday’s game against the Seahawks, it would be tough for him to play in a game on Sunday if he can’t even walk without crutches on Wednesday.

Irving suffered the injury on Sunday against the Eagles but stayed in the game. It wasn’t until Monday that reports surfaced that the injury was more serious than Irving realized in the heat of the competition.

Irving has started all four games this season and is leading the team with 71 carries for 237 yards. If he can’t go on Sunday, expect Rachaad White to carry the load for the Bucs at running back.