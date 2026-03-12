 Skip navigation
Bucs agree to terms with core special teams player Miles Killebrew

  
Published March 12, 2026 03:59 PM

The Bucs have agreed to terms with core special teams player Miles Killebrew.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Killebrew will sign a one-year, $1.8 million deal with Tampa, following special teams coordinator Danny Smith from Pittsburgh.

Killebrew, who turns 33 in May, played only five games last season before a knee injury ended his season.

He recorded five total tackles for Pittsburgh in 2025.

The veteran special teams ace was a Pro Bowler in 2023 and 2024 and first-team All-Pro in ’23.

In his career, Killebrew has played 766 defensive snaps and 2,957 on special teams. He has totaled 166 tackles, two sacks, six passes defensed and a forced fumble.