Bucs agree to terms with core special teams player Miles Killebrew

The Bucs have agreed to terms with core special teams player Miles Killebrew.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Killebrew will sign a one-year, $1.8 million deal with Tampa, following special teams coordinator Danny Smith from Pittsburgh.

Killebrew, who turns 33 in May, played only five games last season before a knee injury ended his season.

He recorded five total tackles for Pittsburgh in 2025.

The veteran special teams ace was a Pro Bowler in 2023 and 2024 and first-team All-Pro in ’23.

In his career, Killebrew has played 766 defensive snaps and 2,957 on special teams. He has totaled 166 tackles, two sacks, six passes defensed and a forced fumble.