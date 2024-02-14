Bucs announce ST coordinator Thomas McGaughey, OL coach Kevin Carberry

The Buccaneers announced a pair of additions to Todd Bowles’ coaching staff on Wednesday.

A report last week indicated that Thomas McGaughey would be hired as the team’s special teams coordinator and the Buccaneers confirmed that hire. They also announced that Kevin Carberry will be their offensive line coach.

McGaughey was fired by the Giants at the end of the regular season. He had been with the team since the 2018 season and he’s also coached with the Panthers, 49ers, Jets, Broncos, and Chiefs. Keith Armstrong was the coordinator, but he retired last month.

Carberry was the Saints assistant offensive line coach last season and he was the Rams offensive line coach in 2021 and 2022. He worked with new Bucs offensive coordinator Liam Coen with the Rams in 2022.