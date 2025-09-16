Bucs are first team since 1970 to score game-winning TDs in last minute of first two games

When Buccaneers running back Rachaad White scored the game-winning touchdown with six seconds left on Monday night, it was the second come-from-behind victory for his team this season. And it was an NFL first.

The 2025 Bucs are now the first team since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger to score game-winning touchdowns in the final minute of their first two games, according to ESPN.

In Week One, it was Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka catching a 25-yard touchdown pass from Baker Mayfield with 59 seconds left to complete a comeback win over the Falcons.

The Bucs are now 2-0, with both wins on the road, and both wins on touchdowns in the final minute.