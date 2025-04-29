 Skip navigation
Bucs cut four players, including veteran WR Marquez Callaway

  
The Buccaneers released wide receiver Marquez Callaway and waived cornerback Dallis Flowers, outside linebacker Daniel Grzesiak and wide receiver Tanner Knue, the team announced Tuesday.

Those moves leave the Buccaneers with 15 openings on their 90-player offseason roster limit before signing any undrafted free agents. Tackle Lorenz Metz does not count against that limit as he is in the second year of his international player exemption.

Callaway initially joined the Buccaneers’ practice squad last Oct. 15. The team elevated him from the practice squad for two games, and he logged five snaps on offense in games against Kansas City and San Francisco.

Callaway previously appeared in 45 games with 17 starts for the Saints from 2020-23, catching 83 passes.

Flowers also was an in-season addition to the Bucs’ practice squad last fall, signing on the same day as Callaway. He, took saw action in two games after game-day elevations.

Flowers played against Las Vegas and New Orleans and drew 10 snaps on special teams. Flowers also appeaerd in 21 games with five stars for Indianapolis from 2022-24.

Grzesiak and Knue both were undrafted free agents in 2024 who spent most of their rookie seasons on Tampa Bay’s practice squad.

Grzesiak was on the practice squad for 17 weeks before finishing the season on injured reserve. Knue signed to the practice squad six games into the season and remained there until its conclusion. He was elevated from the practice squad for the postseason game against Washington but was named a game-day inactive.