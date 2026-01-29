 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_drakemaye_260129.jpg
Maye’s shoulder ‘something to keep an eye on’
nbc_pft_superbowl_260129.jpg
Patriots face ‘biggest challenge’ yet vs. Seahawks
nbc_pft_bnix_260129.jpg
Nix claps back at Payton regarding ankle injury

Other PFT Content

Sean McVay: Seahawks had "fortuitous bust" on key fourth-down play
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Bucs interviewed Indiana co-OC Chandler Whitmer for QB coach

  
Published January 29, 2026 06:17 PM

The Buccaneers are considering a coach from this year’s national champions for their quarterbacks coach job.

Cameron Wolfe of NFL Media reports that they have interviewed Chandler Whitmer for the position. Whitmer was a co-offensive coordinator for the Hoosiers and also coached the team’s quarterbacks.

That group includes Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza, who is expected to be the first overall pick in this year’s draft. Whitmer would be working with a more experienced quarterback in Baker Mayfield if he winds up working in Tampa.

Whitmer was a passing game specialist for the Falcons in 2024 and Bucs offensive coordinator Zac Robinson held the same role in Atlanta that season. He also worked for the Chargers, Clemson and Ohio State before joining Curt Cignetti’s staff in Bloomington.