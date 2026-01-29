Bucs interviewed Indiana co-OC Chandler Whitmer for QB coach

The Buccaneers are considering a coach from this year’s national champions for their quarterbacks coach job.

Cameron Wolfe of NFL Media reports that they have interviewed Chandler Whitmer for the position. Whitmer was a co-offensive coordinator for the Hoosiers and also coached the team’s quarterbacks.

That group includes Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza, who is expected to be the first overall pick in this year’s draft. Whitmer would be working with a more experienced quarterback in Baker Mayfield if he winds up working in Tampa.

Whitmer was a passing game specialist for the Falcons in 2024 and Bucs offensive coordinator Zac Robinson held the same role in Atlanta that season. He also worked for the Chargers, Clemson and Ohio State before joining Curt Cignetti’s staff in Bloomington.