Bucs list Emeka Egbuka as questionable, rule out Chris Godwin and Tristan Wirfs

Wide receiver Emeka Egbuka was back on the practice field for the Buccaneers on Friday.

Egbuka did not practice on Wednesday and Thursday due to hip and groin injuries, but head coach Todd Bowles said at his press conference that he was able to get in a limited workout to close out the week. Bowles said that Egbuka will be listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Jets.

Bowles also said that neither wide receiver Chris Godwin (ankle) nor left tackle Tristan Wirfs (knee) will play this weekend. Both players have been practicing on a limited basis, but the wait for their season debuts will last at least another week.

The Buccaneers also put right guard Cody Mauch and right tackle Luke Goedeke on injured reserve this week, so they’ll be missing three of their original starting offensive linemen as they try to get to 3-0 on the season.