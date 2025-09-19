 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tushpush_250919.jpg
NFL urges refs to officiate tush push ‘tight’
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250919.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something Week 3
nbc_pft_bradyflagfootball_250919.jpg
Should NFL be concerned with Saudi flag tourney?

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tushpush_250919.jpg
NFL urges refs to officiate tush push ‘tight’
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250919.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something Week 3
nbc_pft_bradyflagfootball_250919.jpg
Should NFL be concerned with Saudi flag tourney?

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bucs list Emeka Egbuka as questionable, rule out Chris Godwin and Tristan Wirfs

  
Published September 19, 2025 01:16 PM

Wide receiver Emeka Egbuka was back on the practice field for the Buccaneers on Friday.

Egbuka did not practice on Wednesday and Thursday due to hip and groin injuries, but head coach Todd Bowles said at his press conference that he was able to get in a limited workout to close out the week. Bowles said that Egbuka will be listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Jets.

Bowles also said that neither wide receiver Chris Godwin (ankle) nor left tackle Tristan Wirfs (knee) will play this weekend. Both players have been practicing on a limited basis, but the wait for their season debuts will last at least another week.

The Buccaneers also put right guard Cody Mauch and right tackle Luke Goedeke on injured reserve this week, so they’ll be missing three of their original starting offensive linemen as they try to get to 3-0 on the season.