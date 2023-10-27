Bucs punter Jake Camarda escapes penalty or ejection for swinging his helmet

Last night’s game between the Buccaneers and the Bills included a strange moment after Tampa Bay kicker Chase McLaughlin connected on a 57-yard field goal.

A skirmish emerged. And it culminated in Bucs punter Jake Camarda removing his helmet and swinging it. The helmet makes contact with the helmet of Bills pass rusher Greg Rousseau and the arm of Bills linebacker Terrell Bernard (who seemed to be shoving Camarda’s face mask just before Camarda weaponized his entire helmet).

Flags were thrown. Ultimately, no penalty was called.

The incident comes little more than a week after the league issued a reminder to all teams about fighting during games. To have no penalty and no ejection for a player who swung his helmet at two opponents is bizarre, to say the least.

It will be very interesting to see what happens next. Camarda should be fined. Could he be suspended? We’ll see.