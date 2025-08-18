 Skip navigation
Bucs put S J.J. Roberts on injured reserve, sign S Will Brooks

  
Published August 18, 2025 04:28 PM

Undrafted rookie safety J.J. Roberts won’t be making the cut to 53 players in Tampa.

The Buccaneers announced that Roberts has been placed on injured reserve due to a knee injury. He will not be able to play this season unless he’s released off of the list at some point.

Roberts had five tackles in the team’s first preseason game and did not play against the Steelers this weekend. He was injured during a joint practice with Pittsburgh last week.

The Bucs signed safety Will Brooks to fill the open roster spot. Brooks was also undrafted this year and he spent a couple of days with the Chiefs this offseason.