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Bucs to practice with Jets this summer, likely to work with Jaguars as well

  
Published May 26, 2026 04:54 PM

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles will get to catch up with one of his former teams this summer.

Bowles said at a Tuesday press conference that the Bucs have set up a pair of joint practices with the Jets before the two teams play in the first week of the preseason. Bowles was the head coach of the Jets from 2015-2018.

There will likely be workouts with the Jaguars before the final game of the preseason as well.

“We lined it up with the Jets and we’re in the process of trying to line it up with the Jaguars, as well,” Bowles said, via the team’s website. “We’ll probably just play Kansas City.”

The Bucs practiced with both of the AFC teams ahead of the 2023 season as well.