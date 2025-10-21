Bucs WR Mike Evans fractures clavicle Monday night

Mike Evans’ season might not be completely over, but his streak of 1,000-yard seasons most certainly is.

Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles announced after the team’s 24-9 loss to Detroit that the wide receiver was diagnosed with a broken clavicle. He will miss most of the remaining regular-season games, though the team stopped short of calling the injury season-ending.

Evans, who was drafted in the first round in 2014, has never had fewer than 1,000 yards in a season.

His 11 consecutive 1,000-yard seasons to start a career is an NFL record. Evans kept the streak going last season with 1,004 yards in 14 games.

He has played only four games this season and has 14 receptions for 140 yards and a touchdown.

Evans was just returning from a hamstring injury on Monday night but didn’t make it to the second half.

Evans landed on his right shoulder and his head bounced off the turf with 5:00 remaining in the first half. He was carted off the sideline and ruled out with a concussion in addition to his right shoulder injury.