Pierce denies coin flip for Bowers vs. Arnold
Pierce denies coin flip for Bowers vs. Arnold
nbc_pft_rice_240510.jpg
Report indicates details on Rice’s alleged assault
PFT Draft: NFL's public enemy No. 1
PFT Draft: NFL’s public enemy No. 1

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is "in danger"
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Bud Dupree to sign with Chargers

  
Published May 11, 2024 07:15 PM

Edge rusher Bud Dupree is signing with the Chargers, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports. Dupree’s two-year deal has a base salary of $6 million with another $4 million in bonuses and incentives.

Dupree, 31, completed a free agent visit with the Chargers this week after also drawing interest from the Falcons and Steelers.

He entered the NFL as a first-round pick of the Steelers in 2015. After six seasons in Pittsburgh, Dupree signed with the Titans and spent 2021-22 with the AFC South club.

Dupree then was with the Falcons last season, registering 6.5 sacks, eight tackles for loss and eight quarterback hits. He also had three passes defensed and two forced fumbles in 16 games.

In 119 games with 99 starts, Dupree has 53 sacks, 70 tackles for loss and 90 quarterback hits.