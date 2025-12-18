 Skip navigation
C Graham Glasgow added to Lions injury report after missing Thursday’s practice

  
December 18, 2025

Midweek additions to the injury report are often a bad development and the Lions had a notable one on Thursday.

Center Graham Glasgow did not take part in practice because of a knee injury. Glasgow has missed one game this season and his status at Friday’s practice will provide more of an idea for his outlook against the Steelers on Sunday.

Safety Kerby Joseph (knee) remained out of practice, but left tackle Taylor Decker (shoulder) returned for a limited session.

Offensive lineman Trystan Colon (wrist), offensive lineman Giovanni Manu (knee), and cornerback Amik Robertson (hand) were also limited participants. Left guard Kayode Awosika (foot), safety Thomas Harper (concussion), right guard Christian Mahogany (fibula), and running back Sione Vaki (thumb) were full participants.