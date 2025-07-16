 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250715.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: NFLPA leadership, league expansion
nbc_pftpm_vonmiller_250715.jpg
Report: FA Miller has interest from three teams
nbc_pftpm_bridgewater_250715.jpg
Bridgewater suspended from high school HC role

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250715.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: NFLPA leadership, league expansion
nbc_pftpm_vonmiller_250715.jpg
Report: FA Miller has interest from three teams
nbc_pftpm_bridgewater_250715.jpg
Bridgewater suspended from high school HC role

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

C.J. Gardner-Johnson: Eagles traded me because they’re scared of a competitor

  
Published July 16, 2025 04:08 AM

C.J. Gardner-Johnson helped the Eagles win the Super Bowl in February, but he was traded to the Texans in March. And Gardner-Johnson thinks the Eagles got rid of him because they don’t like his competitive approach.

Gardner Johnson was asked on The Pivot podcast why he thinks he’s not an Eagle anymore.

“Scared of a competitor,” Gardner-Johnson answered. “Simple as that.”

Gardner-Johnson felt that he wasn’t supported by his coaches when he was ejected from a late-season game against the Commanders, and that he was blamed for a postseason practice scrum. In both cases, Gardner-Johnson said he was just letting the competitive juices flow.

“We had a little scrum at practice,” Gardner-Johnson said. “Nothing, just offense vs. defense, but who’s the culprit of it? Me, I guess, because we’re competing. Well, you tell me the period is live. You’re telling us not to compete during a live period, but it’s a live period and we’re getting ready for a playoff game?”

Gardner-Johnson indicated that teammates have never has a problem with his competitive approach, but coaches and front office executives have.

“You want me to be a leader and outspoken but then you want me to sit back,” Gardner-Johnson said. “There’s nowhere been a locker room where I had a single issue with a teammate.”

Now Gardner-Johnson will bring his competitiveness to Houston.