C.J. Gardner-Johnson: Eagles traded me because they’re scared of a competitor

C.J. Gardner-Johnson helped the Eagles win the Super Bowl in February, but he was traded to the Texans in March. And Gardner-Johnson thinks the Eagles got rid of him because they don’t like his competitive approach.

Gardner Johnson was asked on The Pivot podcast why he thinks he’s not an Eagle anymore.

“Scared of a competitor,” Gardner-Johnson answered. “Simple as that.”

Gardner-Johnson felt that he wasn’t supported by his coaches when he was ejected from a late-season game against the Commanders, and that he was blamed for a postseason practice scrum. In both cases, Gardner-Johnson said he was just letting the competitive juices flow.

“We had a little scrum at practice,” Gardner-Johnson said. “Nothing, just offense vs. defense, but who’s the culprit of it? Me, I guess, because we’re competing. Well, you tell me the period is live. You’re telling us not to compete during a live period, but it’s a live period and we’re getting ready for a playoff game?”

Gardner-Johnson indicated that teammates have never has a problem with his competitive approach, but coaches and front office executives have.

“You want me to be a leader and outspoken but then you want me to sit back,” Gardner-Johnson said. “There’s nowhere been a locker room where I had a single issue with a teammate.”

Now Gardner-Johnson will bring his competitiveness to Houston.