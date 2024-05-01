C.J. Mosley: It’s not always about the money, I wanted to be here

Linebacker C.J. Mosley will be back with the Jets for the 2024 season, but he won’t be playing under his original contract.

Mosley agreed to a revised contract with the team in March that adds a year to his deal and guarantees $13.25 million of his $17.25 million overall salary. Mosley’s previous deal was up after the 2024 season and was set to may him a non-guaranteed salary of $17 million.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Mosley was asked about why he agreed to the reduction in pay. The veteran said his “main mindset was I want to be here” and worked things out with General Manager Joe Douglas from there.

“We had a face-to-face, a heart-to-heart,” Mosley said, via the team’s website. “He wanted me here and I wanted to be here, and we made it happen. Definitely appreciative of it. There were no dramatics. We didn’t have to waste any time, so we just got it done and got to work. That’s what it’s all about. It’s not always about the money and the pay cut and all that stuff, but sacrifices come with many different ways when you talk about sacrificing for your team and your teammates. It’s just one small gesture, but it goes a long way. When I say I don’t care about the money when I get on the football field, I just want to win and win with my teammates.”

Mosley signed with the Jets in 2019, but missed all but two games with a groin injury and then opted out in 2020 due to COVID. He has only missed one game the last three seasons, however, and his partnership with Quincy Williams at linebacker has been a strength of the Jets defense.