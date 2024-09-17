C.J. Mosley puts his chances of playing at 50-50

Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley missed practice Tuesday and puts his chances of playing at 50-50.

Mosley said he’s “still pretty bruised” after accidentally kicking the back of a receiver’s heel while chasing Titans quarterback Will Levis on the first series Sunday.

“I’m still pretty sore,” Mosley said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN. “No breaks or cracks. It’s not the foot, but a crazy location, just kind of like the tip of my big toe. So it’s just hard to push off right now. So it’s just really getting the swelling down and pain management.”

If Mosley can’t play, Jamien Sherwood would replace him as the Mike linebacker.

Mosley played 16 snaps Sunday, with Sherwood getting 54.