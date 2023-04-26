 Skip navigation
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
C.J. Stroud: I’m a football player, not a test taker

  
Published April 26, 2023 08:35 AM
Once Bryce Young became the Panthers’ expected choice with the first overall pick in the draft, many people installed quarterback C.J. Stroud as the likely choice for the Texans at No. 2 but those odds have shifted in recent days.

Stroud is now ranked behind Will Levis and Will Anderson at sportsbooks around the country and one reason cited for the change of opinion is the leak of scores players received after taking the S2 Cognition test . Those unverified leaks put Stroud behind the other top quarterback prospects with a low score — the cofounder of the test said on The Pat McAfee Show this week that the leaked scores are inaccurate for at least two quarterbacks — but Stroud pushed back on the notion that any test would reflect how he’ll fare on the field.

“It’s football, I’m not a test taker . . . . The people making the picks know what I can do,” Stroud said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press.

Stroud is still expected to come off the board early in the draft and the narrative that’s cropped up around him will make his landing spot one of the most closely watched storylines on Thursday night.