C.J. Stroud is a full participant in Wednesday’s practice

  
Published November 26, 2025 05:20 PM

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice as he returns from a concussion.

He was injured in the team’s Week 9 loss to the Broncos and has missed the past three games.

Coach DeMeco Ryans said Stroud remains in concussion protocol.

Davis Mills started all three games Stroud missed, and the Texans won all three to get back into the AFC playoff picture.

It seems likely, though, that Stroud will gain clearance to play in Week 13 against the Colts.

Defensive end Denico Autry (knee), cornerback Ajani Carter (hamstring), offensive tackle Blake Fisher (illness) and linebacker Jamal Hill (hamstring) did not participate on Wednesday.

Offensive tackle Trent Brown (hand) and safety Jalen Pitre (concussion) were limited.