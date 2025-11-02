C.J. Stroud leaves for a concussion check after being hit as he slid

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud was injured on a hit while he was sliding after a 6-yard run.

Broncos cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine hit Stroud as he slid, and officials immediately threw a flag. Replay assist somehow overturned it and took away the flag, ruling that Stroud’s slide was late and there was no helmet contact.

Stroud’s head slammed into the turf from Abrams-Draine’s contact, and he remained on the ground.

He finally walked off the field.

Davis Mills has replaced Stroud, who is 6-of-10 for 79 yards.

The Texans lead the Broncos 3-0.