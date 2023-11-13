C.J. Stroud on pace to break Andrew Luck’s record for passing yards by a rookie

Houston’s C.J. Stroud is having one of the best rookie seasons a quarterback has ever had.

Through nine games, Stroud has 2,625 passing yards, which puts him on pace for 4,958 yards in a 17-game season. That would obliterate the current rookie record of 4,374 yards, set by Andrew Luck in 2012. At his current pace, Stroud would break Luck’s record in the 15th game of this season.

Stroud has also thrown just two interceptions in 318 passes, an interception on just 0.63 percent of his attempts, which would also be a rookie record. The record is currently owned by Dak Prescott, who threw interceptions on 0.87 percent of his passes as a rookie in 2016.

And Stroud is also on pace for 28 touchdown passes, which would be the second-most ever by a rookie. The record is 31, set by Justin Herbert in 2020.

Stroud is running away with the offensive rookie of the year award. He may be one of the best offensive rookies the NFL has ever seen.