C.J. Stroud remains in concussion protocol, M.J. Stewart out for season

  
Published November 10, 2025 01:32 PM

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud missed Sunday’s comeback win over the Jaguars with a concussion and his status for Week 11 remains unclear on Monday.

Head coach DeMeco Ryans said at a Monday press conference that Stroud remains in the concussion protocol. He will have to clear it in order to play in Nashville against the Titans this week.

Davis Mills started in Stroud’s place and went 27-of-45 for 292 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

Ryans also announced that safety M.J. Stewart will miss the rest of the season with the quad injury he suffered on Sunday. Stewart started the last three games for Houston and had 25 tackles and a forced fumble in his nine appearances.

Right tackle Tytus Howard and safety Jalen Pitre also remain in the concussion protocol as the Texans move into Week 11.