C.J. Stroud ruled out with a concussion

The Texans have ruled out quarterback C.J. Stroud with a concussion.

Stroud’s head bounced off the ground after Broncos cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine hit him at the end of a slide. He remained on the ground with 13:49 left before heading into the training room for a check of his head.

Officials threw a flag on Abrams-Draine’s hit, but replay assist overturned it and took away the flag. They ruled that Stroud’s slide was late, and Abrams-Draine made no contact with Stroud’s head.

Stroud was 6-of-10 for 79 yards.

He missed two games with a concussion his rookie season.

The Texans also ruled out tackle Tytus Howard with a concussion, and linebacker Christian Harris is out with a shin injury.

The Texans have increased their lead to 15-7 on Ka’imi Fairbairn’s 41-yard field goal.