C.J. Stroud TD pass gives Texans 10-0 lead over Chiefs

The Texans have gotten out to a 10-point advantage over the Chiefs.

Quarterback C.J. Stroud connected with running back Woody Marks for a 9-yard touchdown early in the second quarter, giving Houston a 10-0 lead.

The Chiefs’ defense had a chance to get off the field early in the possession, but a defensive holding call on third-and-9 moved the chains.

From there, Stroud connected with Dalton Schultz for a 14-yard gain on third-and-3. Then Stroud connected with Nico Collins for a 53-yard gain on an off-schedule play down to Kansas City’s 7.

The Chiefs have struggled to generate much pass rush without blitzing and that burned them on the long completion to Collins.

Stroud has started the night 8-of-11 for 140 yards with a touchdown. Collins has three catches for 103 yards.