Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
C.J. Stroud TD pass gives Texans 10-0 lead over Chiefs

  
Published December 7, 2025 09:21 PM

The Texans have gotten out to a 10-point advantage over the Chiefs.

Quarterback C.J. Stroud connected with running back Woody Marks for a 9-yard touchdown early in the second quarter, giving Houston a 10-0 lead.

The Chiefs’ defense had a chance to get off the field early in the possession, but a defensive holding call on third-and-9 moved the chains.

From there, Stroud connected with Dalton Schultz for a 14-yard gain on third-and-3. Then Stroud connected with Nico Collins for a 53-yard gain on an off-schedule play down to Kansas City’s 7.

The Chiefs have struggled to generate much pass rush without blitzing and that burned them on the long completion to Collins.

Stroud has started the night 8-of-11 for 140 yards with a touchdown. Collins has three catches for 103 yards.