C.J. Stroud wins PFWA’s Good Guy Award

The Professional Writers of America has voted Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud the 2024 winner of the Good Guy Award.

Stroud, the 20th Good Guy Award winner and the first Texans player to win it, was praised for his dealings with local and national media.

Other finalists were Browns guard Joel Bitonio, Bills tackle Dion Dawkins, Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham and Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

The Good Guy Award is given to a player for his qualities and professional style in helping pro football writers do their jobs. The PFWA has presented the award annually since 2005.

Stroud, the second overall selection in the 2023 draft, made an immediate impact on the field with his play, in the locker room with reporters covering the team and in the greater Houston community.

“First and foremost, I want to give all glory and praise to my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ,” Stroud said in a statement. “It’s a blessing to be recognized as the PFWA Good Guy Award winner, and it stands out to me because it’s more of an award that embodies someone’s character rather than the stats they compile on the field. I appreciate the job the media has and thank them for choosing me as someone who is deserving of this honor. A special shoutout to the other very deserving players who were nominated and those that won before me.”

Stroud also won offensive rookie of the year honors after throwing for 4,108 yards and 23 touchdowns. He led the Texans to the divisional round of the postseason.