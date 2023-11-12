C.J. Stroud’s touchdown run puts Houston back up by two scores

Texans rookie C.J. Stroud is playing like a veteran of many years. A week after directing a comeback win over the Bucs, he has the Texans leading by two scores in the fourth quarter.

After Joe Burrow pulled the Bengals to within 20-17 to start the fourth quarterback, Stroud needed only six plays to go 75 yards. He scored on an 8-yard run, his second rushing touchdown of the season.

The banged-up Texans, who ruled out nine players Friday, lead 27-17.

Stroud is 19-of-31 for 294 yards and a touchdown. Noah Brown has caught six passes for 150 yards, his second consecutive game over 150 yards.