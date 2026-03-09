 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_gainwell_260309.jpg
Gainwell signs ‘very good deal’ with Buccaneers
nbc_pftpm_pittman_260309.jpg
How PIT adding Pittman Jr. could impact Metcalf
nbc_pftpm_wills_260309.jpg
Dolphins sign ‘unproven’ Willis to three-year deal

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_gainwell_260309.jpg
Gainwell signs ‘very good deal’ with Buccaneers
nbc_pftpm_pittman_260309.jpg
How PIT adding Pittman Jr. could impact Metcalf
nbc_pftpm_wills_260309.jpg
Dolphins sign ‘unproven’ Willis to three-year deal

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cade Mays agrees to three-year deal with Lions

  
Published March 9, 2026 01:46 PM

As the Lions look to re-tool their offensive line this offseason, they have found a new center.

According to multiple reports, Detroit has agreed to sign Cade Mays to a three-year contract.

Initial reports indicate Mays’ deal is worth $25 million with $14 million guaranteed.

Mays, 26, started 12 games for the Panthers in 2025. He was a Carolina sixth-round pick in 2022, appearing in 11 game with two starts as a rookie and 16 games with five starts in 2023.

While Mays was waived during roster cuts in 2024 and spent some time with the Giants, he returned to the Panthers in October of that season. He ended up appearing in 11 games with eight starts for Carolina before sticking with the team as a restricted free agent last offseason.

Mays will now head to the Lions, who are looking for a more permanent replacement for former center Frank Ragnow, who retired last offseason. The club will also need to replace Taylor Decker at left tackle.