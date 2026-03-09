Cade Mays agrees to three-year deal with Lions

As the Lions look to re-tool their offensive line this offseason, they have found a new center.

According to multiple reports, Detroit has agreed to sign Cade Mays to a three-year contract.

Initial reports indicate Mays’ deal is worth $25 million with $14 million guaranteed.

Mays, 26, started 12 games for the Panthers in 2025. He was a Carolina sixth-round pick in 2022, appearing in 11 game with two starts as a rookie and 16 games with five starts in 2023.

While Mays was waived during roster cuts in 2024 and spent some time with the Giants, he returned to the Panthers in October of that season. He ended up appearing in 11 games with eight starts for Carolina before sticking with the team as a restricted free agent last offseason.

Mays will now head to the Lions, who are looking for a more permanent replacement for former center Frank Ragnow, who retired last offseason. The club will also need to replace Taylor Decker at left tackle.