Cade Otton agrees to three-year deal to stick with Bucs

The Buccaneers are bringing back one of their own offensive free agents.

According to multiple reports, tight end Cade Otton has agreed to return to Tampa Bay.

While exact terms of the deal have not been disclosed, Jenna Laine of ESPN reports Otton has agreed to a three-year contract.

Otton, who turns 27 in April, just completed his rookie contract with the Bucs after they selected him in the fourth round of the 2022 draft. In 2025, Otton caught 59 passes for 572 yards with one touchdown in 16 games.

Otton’s best season was in 2024, when he tallied 59 receptions for 600 yards with four TDs.