Report: SB LX MVP Walker signing with Chiefs
Report: SB LX MVP Walker signing with Chiefs
nbc_pft_alecpierce_260309.jpg
Colts reportedly re-sign Pierce to four-year deal
Kelce reportedly will return to Chiefs in 2026
Kelce reportedly will return to Chiefs in 2026

Other PFT Content

NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
Sean McVay: Seahawks had "fortuitous bust" on key fourth-down play
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Cade Otton agrees to three-year deal to stick with Bucs

  
Published March 9, 2026 12:41 PM

The Buccaneers are bringing back one of their own offensive free agents.

According to multiple reports, tight end Cade Otton has agreed to return to Tampa Bay.

While exact terms of the deal have not been disclosed, Jenna Laine of ESPN reports Otton has agreed to a three-year contract.

Otton, who turns 27 in April, just completed his rookie contract with the Bucs after they selected him in the fourth round of the 2022 draft. In 2025, Otton caught 59 passes for 572 yards with one touchdown in 16 games.

Otton’s best season was in 2024, when he tallied 59 receptions for 600 yards with four TDs.